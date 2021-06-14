R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report sales of $349.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $356.50 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,744. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

