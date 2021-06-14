Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.58. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 116,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. 2,596,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,005. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

