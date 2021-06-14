Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $329.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 5,025,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.