Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.93

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

