Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the May 13th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 216.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 73,347 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 131.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 87,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

