Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 376,935 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 448.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 341.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000.

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.64. 51,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

