Prologis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 18,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average daily volume of 1,384 call options.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.16. 1,977,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

