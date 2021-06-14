Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 354,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

