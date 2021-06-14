Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $$73.50 during trading hours on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

