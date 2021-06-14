3i Group Plc (LON:III) Receives GBX 1,178 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

Several research firms recently issued reports on III. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

III stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,100. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,074.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

