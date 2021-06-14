Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,318. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,189.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

