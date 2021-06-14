Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in May

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,944. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

