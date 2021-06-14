Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NUO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 10,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

