$0.08 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 211,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,942. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 180.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 33.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.