$0.08 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 211,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,942. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 180.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 33.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

