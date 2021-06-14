Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $487.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. 631,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.