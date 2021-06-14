NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 268 ($3.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCC shares. Numis Securities lifted their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 298 ($3.89). 244,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.11 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The company has a market capitalization of £920.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.66.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

