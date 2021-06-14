TerraUSD (UST) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $27.85 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007535 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 243.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,903,048,359 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

