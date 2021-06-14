Meme One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $446.29 or 0.01113102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $1.88 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00432415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

