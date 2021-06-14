DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $712.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00051290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043671 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,507,952 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

