Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Astronics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 386,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

