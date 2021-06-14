$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $480.90 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.20. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $152.86 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of -240.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

