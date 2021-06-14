PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PPERY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
