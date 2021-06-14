Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
