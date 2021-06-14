Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,244.40 ($16.26).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,601 ($20.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,602.36.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

