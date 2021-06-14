Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. 267,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.