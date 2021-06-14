Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

ARGO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $58.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

