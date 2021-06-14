Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Tops $44.22 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00060934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00788745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.08 or 0.07911910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

