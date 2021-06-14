Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 23.6% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $784,989.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051048 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043788 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,954,945 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

