Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.27. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 486,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

