Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.77

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.08, with a volume of 196572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.