Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 60.0%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

