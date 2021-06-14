Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Drops By 60.0%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
