Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,488. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.