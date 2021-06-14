Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Update

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,488. Empire Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.