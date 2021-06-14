Investors Purchase Large Volume of Acorda Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,295% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

