Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Polis has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $5,122.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.50 or 0.01813104 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

