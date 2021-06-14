Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,570.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Rise has a market capitalization of $702,495.82 and approximately $1,570.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004330 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00062286 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,611,023 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

