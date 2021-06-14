Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00436498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

