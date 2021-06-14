Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,097. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,792,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

