Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

APA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 426,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -371.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

