Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS: CBWBF):

6/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

