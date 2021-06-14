John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE HEQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,309. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

