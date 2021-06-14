Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the May 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.37. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,559. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

