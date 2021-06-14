Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the May 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.37. 532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,559. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
