$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,762. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

