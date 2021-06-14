Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $127.22 million and $7.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00169374 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00184975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.01063610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.96 or 1.00162516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,768,192 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,596,538 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

