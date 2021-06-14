Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Saturday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,244.40 ($16.26).

CBG stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,601 ($20.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

