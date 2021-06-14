Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Saturday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,244.40 ($16.26).

CBG stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,601 ($20.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,023. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.