-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($4.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

BLI traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $47.50. 53,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,672,916. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

