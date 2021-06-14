Equity Investment Corp Has $33.29 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. 491,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,664,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

