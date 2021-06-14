Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in May

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $424.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

