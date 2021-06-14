Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Volume Hits $110,090.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $216,959.31 and $110,090.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00150816 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00643456 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

