Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the May 13th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLPN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

