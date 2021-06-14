SteepCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $58,454.58 and approximately $10.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.79 or 0.00847682 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

